Hancock coach wants out of jail for appeal in sex-abuse case

Former Hancock High teacher and coach Leslie DeWitt is waiting to find out today whether a judge will release her on bond while she appeals a guilty verdict and 30-year sentence for molesting a student.
“She does know we have good appeal issues,” her attorney, Jim Davis of Gulfport, said Tuesday, “but, on the other side, I think she has been very emotionally disturbed about the sentence she has received.”
At 16, the student had reached the age of consent, Davis said, but DeWitt was convicted because she served in a position of trust as a teacher and assistant coach of the girls’ basketball team, on which the student played. The jury found she molested the teenager twice during the 2009-10 school year.
He said he thinks he has solid grounds for the state Supreme Court appeal for a new trial, including the fact that one of the jurors had not lived in Hancock County long enough to serve.
Davis said Judge Larry Bourgeois is supposed to decide Tuesday whether to release DeWitt on bond during the appeal. Bourgeois decided DeWitt should spend 15 years in jail for each of her crimes, giving her a total of 30 years to serve.
“If he does deny the appeal bond,” Davis said, “we will appeal that, too.” DeWitt is entitled to an emergency hearing before the Supreme Court if the appeal bond is denied, he said.
