Gulfport police looking for perfume bandits

Gulfport police are looking for two women they claim stole perfume from a local makeup store.
Gulfport police Public Information Officer Josh Bromen said the persons of interest entered the Ulta Beauty store located in the Crossroads shopping center on two separate occasions — Oct. 1 and Nov. 6 — and left the store with several bottles of perfume for which they did not pay.
Bromen said video footage from the store showed two of the women they need help in identifying.
If you have any information about this case, contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.
Comments