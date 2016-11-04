Tax preparer admits she didn’t report tens of thousands of dollars in income

Former tax preparer Emma Raine has pleaded guilty to failing to report her taxable income in Gulfport and Poplarville — about $332,500 in two years alone.
Raine, 52, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, avoiding trial on a 35-count indictment with charges including bankruptcy fraud.
The three-time widow is serving a life prison term in Louisiana on a recent conviction on second-degree murder. A jury in New Orleans in August believed testimony that Raine hired a hit man to kill her second husband in 2006. Prosecutors described her as “a black widow.”
Raine pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge involving income she did not report to the Internal Revenue Service for 2011.
But according to her plea agreement, she admitted her unreported taxable income for 2010 and 2011 was $332,525.06, resulting in a loss to the IRS of $94,107.01. And she agreed that the false tax returns she filed for clients for the calendar years from 2008 through 2010, resulted in a government loss of $150,674.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden will sentence Raine on Feb. 10. She faces up to three years in prison, a $250,000 fine plus restitution.
