What does $31K worth of cocaine get you? 5 years

A man who tried to buy a kilo of cocaine that had been hidden under a fitness-training body band has been sentenced to prison for five years.
Daylan Gardell Polk, 36, also was fined $5,000 and ordered to five years of post-release supervision on a guilty plea to a conspiracy charge. US. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced him Tuesday.
Federal drug agents arrested Polk on April 18 as an undercover drug operation unfolded after a father and son from Houston reached Biloxi on a Greyhound bus.
The father, Seneka DeAndre Williams, 39, and his son, Jermaine Marquette McFadden Jr., 21, split up and Williams got in a car with Polk, an affidavit said.
DEA agents said they followed Polk and Williams to the Hard Rock Casino Resort parking garage. Polk had a large amount of cash and told agents he had planned to buy one kilo of cocaine from Williams for $31,000, an affidavit said.
Agents arrested McFadden after he came out of a one-stall bathroom at the Waffle House on Reynoir Street. Agents said he apparently believed he was being followed and he threw a body band and a bag holding 1.1 kilos of cocaine in the trash can. Marks on his body, agents said, matched the shape of the body band.
A body band is a piece of gear worn by people who need a place to hold keys, a cellphone, credit cards and other items while working out or running.
Williams was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in September.
McFadden is set for trial on a court calendar that starts Jan. 3. However, his charges could be dismissed. He was recently accepted for a pre-trial diversion program, court records show.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
