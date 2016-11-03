Too early to say who shot whom Thursday morning in Biloxi

Two males and a female, all in their 20s, were shot Thursday morning on Rodenberg Avenue, but Police Chief John Miller said investigators are not sure yet how it happened.
“We're not sure at this point who was shooting at who,” Miller said.
He said a call about shots fired came in around 4 a.m. The three involved were taken to Merit Health Biloxi. He said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Rodenberg, just north of the railroad tracks, on the east side of the street.
Biloxi’s crime scene investigations unit was on the scene.
“Naturally, we've got investigators and officers going door-to-door, trying to find out if there were any witnesses,” Miller said. “It's still too soon to say what took place yet.”
