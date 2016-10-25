He was 17 when he killed a 15-year-old. Now he’ll spend life in jail.

A 20-year-old man, 17 when he robbed and fatally shot a 15-year-old Gulfport High School student, has been sentenced to life without parole for capital murder.
Sellers Johnson of Gulfport was not eligible for the death penalty in the Oct. 22, 2013, slaying of Joshua “Xa” Cuellar. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn’t allow execution for people who were juveniles when they committed capital murder.
Circuit Judge Chris Schmidt sentenced Johnson on Tuesday at the Harrison County courthouse. A mitigation expert had been hired to help defend Johnson’s rights and several hearings took place before the judge imposed his sentence.
Johnson shot Xa seven times during a robbery.
Johnson pleaded guilty Oct. 20, 2015, after three other teens pleaded guilty to lesser crimes.
Xa (pronounced “Zay”) was killed after he gave a ride in the bed of his grandfather’s pickup truck to Sellers and three other 15-year-olds. Xa was taking them to Lowe’s Home Improvement when he stopped the truck on Lowes Boulevard, according to court testimony.
Xa was a ninth-grade student at Gulfport High. Family and friends have said he was happy-go-lucky and wanted to be a fashion designer or rapper.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report from Johnson’s sentencing.
Comments