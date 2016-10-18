Woman offering $1,000 reward for recovery of her stolen truck

A woman’s surveillance camera captured video of a man believed to have stolen her truck, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The news release says Deborah Landry May had washed her 2007 Nissan Frontier on Sunday afternoon and accidentally left the keys inside. The truck, parked in the driveway of her home on Hazel Bounds Road, was stolen sometime before 9 a.m. Monday when she noticed it was missing.
May’s surveillance camera recorded video and still images of a tall, slender white man with a beard, the news release said. He was wearing shorts and a unique T-shirt. May is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to recovery of her truck and arrest of the thief.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows the identity of the man in the video to call 228-769-3024 or 3065.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
