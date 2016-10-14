‘It’s really bad,’ investigator says of child sex-abuse case

When she found the sex toy, the mother feared her young daughter had been abused.
Even more suspicious, the girl, who was under age 12, was reluctant to talk with her mother about what had happened. The mother reported her suspicions to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said, and investigators went from there.
Deputies arrested Alex Jackie Pearson, 66, Thursday afternoon at his home in the Kiln community. He is being held in the Hancock County jail on one charge each of sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes. Grannan expects more charges to be filed as the investigation continues.
Deputies were armed with a search warrant. They seized sex toys like the ones the girl had described and electronics, Grannan said.
“He has been abusing her for some time now, probably a year,” Grannan said. “It's really, really, bad. It's really hard. She’s a sweetheart of a little girl, bubbly personality.”
The Sun Herald will update this story.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments