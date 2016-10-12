Warrant: She was bound, beaten because they thought she was a snitch

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for an alleged member of the Simon City Royals street gang accused, along with six others, of holding a woman at a drug house and beating her.
The crime occurred because the suspects mistakenly thought the victim was a police snitch, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge Robert Krebs issued the bench warrant for contempt for Dillon Scott Odom, 20, after he failed to show up for a court date following his indictment on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping.
Odom and the six others indicted in the case are facing stiffer penalties because the crimes allegedly occurred at the direction of or to benefit a criminal street organization.
Odom did not show up for his arraignment last week for an earlier court appearance.
The others charged in the case are identified in court records as Shanna Sumako Cox, 40; Sherry Lynn Emile, 45; Nathaniel Trent Estringer, 24; Christopher Michael Gray, 29; Malcom Ellis McDaniel, no age available; and Jeremy Alan Widel, 28. All are from St. Martin with exception of Widel, who lives in Vancleave.
Other than Odom, all six suspects have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial Jan. 17.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested six of the suspects after discovering the victim, a 30-year-old woman, bound with duct tape and beaten at a Travia Avenue home. McDaniel was arrested following his indictment in the case.
According to authorities, the victim was taken from her home around 6 a.m. on July 24, 2015, and deputies found her tied up and beaten around noon the next day.
The home where the attack occurred already was under investigation as a possible drug house involving meth sales, Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Smith has said.
To report information on Odom’s whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
