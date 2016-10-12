Gulfport man accused of third DUI while child was in the vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies say a Gulfport man was driving under the influence of alcohol for the third time — this time with a child in the vehicle.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release Michael Devon Jones, 36, was arrested Tuesday after leaving the scene of an accident in Long Beach.
Peterson said Jones was stopped by deputies in the area of Red Creek Road and Beatline Road with a child in the car.
He said the child complained of some pain, and he was taken to an area hospital and he was later released with no injuries.
Things went from bad to worse for Jones after it was discovered he had a felony warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a parole violation on a charge of smuggling contraband to a prisoner.
Jones was arrested on the felony charges of DUI, his third, and endangering a child through DUI. He also was arrested on the misdemeanor charges of leaving scene of an accident, driving with suspended license, reckless driving and child restraint violation.
His bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Louise Ladner.
