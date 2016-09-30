Residents get video of suspected car burglaries

Five unlocked cars at the Lakeview Subdivision in Ocean Springs were burglarized early Wednesday, police said, and one of the victims shared video of a suspect rummaging through a vehicle.
Ocean Springs Police say another witness observed four males head from Lakeview Subdivision south across U.S. 90 after one of the car owners scared them off.
Anyone who can identify the suspects on the video or photograph are asked to call Ocean Springs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments