Woman's body found in a Jeep at Moss Point truck stop

Moss Point police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a vehicle at an area truck stop.
Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said officers responded to the Pilot truck stop at 6705 Highway 63 about 9:30 a.m. Monday after the manager reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the gas station's lot for several days.
Ashley said officers found a dead woman in the driver's seat of the 2017 Jeep Renegade. He said the identity of the woman is not being released until next of kin is notified.
He said the body was taken to the state crime lab and is pending an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Ashley told the Sun Herald at noon that no foul play was suspected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vince Nye at 228-475-1711. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
