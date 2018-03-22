Two adults are dead and three children were injured in car crash near Hurley

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash just east of Hurley from Thursday morning that killed both drivers and injured three children.
Cpl. Chase Elkins said a maroon 2009 Honda Pilot was traveling west on Highway 614 near Otis Cooper Road about 5:30 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the median into the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Ford Expedition head-on.
He said the 54-year-old man from Mobile, Alabama, driving the Pilot and the 31-year-old woman from Moss Point, driving the Expedition were pronounced dead at the scene. Elkins said three children were passengers in the Expedition. They were taken by Acadian Ambulance Service to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, with “minor and moderate” injuries, he said.
He said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
As of 1 p.m., officials were working to notify next of kin.
The Sun Herald is working to update this report.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
Comments