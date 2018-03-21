Jackson County

Police investigating after body found on side of U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 21, 2018

Authorities are investigating a body found on the side of U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, Ocean Springs Police Capt. William Jackson said.

He said police received a call of a body in the ditch on the north side of the highway near Rumours Lounge about 2:30 p.m.

Jackson said police believe the man had been there about 10 or 12 hours. He said it’s unknown if foul play is involved of if the man was accidentally struck by a vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Jackson.

The man’s identity has not yet been released by the Jackson County coroner.

As of 4 p.m., Jackson said he was still in the process of notifying next of kin.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

