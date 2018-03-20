It was a ‘shot to kill,’ but his puppy survived. Now a Hurley man needs good news from vet.

A Hurley man’s 7-month-old Alaskan Malamute puppy that was shot in the snout over the weekend will need extensive surgery.

After originally discovering his dog, Akela, had been shot Sunday evening, Josh Avila took Akela to an area 24-hour animal hospital. The dog received X-rays and stayed overnight for monitoring. Monday evening, Avila received difficult news.

“I got a call around 6 and after they took x-rays and looked over them they said it was probably one of the (worst) cases they’ve ever seen so he insisted that I take him to a major university as a last resort,” Avila said via text message.

The high-caliber bullet, which the veterinarian originally told Avila was a “shot to kill,” fractured Akela’s upper jaw, broke his bottom jaw and knocked out most of his teeth.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If there is nothing anyone can do, I will not have many more options,” Avila posted on his personal Facebook page Monday night. “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the donations and how much it actually means to me and my family, but I can assure you I will do everything in my power to make sure he gets the help he needs.”

Commenters mentioned different schools like LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State as possible options for Avila and Akela. Avila said about noon Tuesday he was in the process of taking his dog to Mobile for a second opinion, where he’s optimistic Akela will receive the help he needs.

Support from friends and strangers alike continues to pour in.

The original tweet about Akela’s condition has been shared more than 37,000 times.

To help with mounting medical expenses, Avila started a GoFundMe.com account Sunday. Donations as small as $5 have added up in a hurry and as of noon Tuesday the account had raised more than $5,000, well past its original goal of $1,300.

The GoFundMe.com page is also filled with well wishes from beyond the Coast’s borders.

“I’ll be saying a prayer for him! Sending love from Florida,” one comment said.

“I hope the person who harmed this poor animal gets what they deserve. Just heartbreaking to know what people do to innocent animals. Much love from Texas,” another person wrote.

Avila discovered Akela had been shot after hearing screams from his 7-year-old niece. The dog was shot while romping through the woods near Cumbest Bluff, which sits off the Pascagoula River.

Avila on Monday said he had not reported the shooting to authorities.

The Sun Herald will update this report.