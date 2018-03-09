He sacrificed himself to save fellow Marines. This Ingalls-built destroyer will carry his name.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) and USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) under construction at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The Ralph Johnson is about to set sail from Ingalls for Charleston, South Carolina, where it will be the latest Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the U.S. Navy fleet on March 24. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file