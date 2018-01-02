Snow is on the way to Ocean Springs, where snow is blowing in the parking lot next to the train depot, as it did in this photo taken in January 2015. Cold temperatures may allow fresh snow each day this week.
Snow is on the way to Ocean Springs, where snow is blowing in the parking lot next to the train depot, as it did in this photo taken in January 2015. Cold temperatures may allow fresh snow each day this week. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com File
Snow is on the way to Ocean Springs, where snow is blowing in the parking lot next to the train depot, as it did in this photo taken in January 2015. Cold temperatures may allow fresh snow each day this week. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com File

Jackson County

Snow makes Ocean Springs a winter wonderland this week

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

January 02, 2018 10:55 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

One of the coolest things Ocean Springs Chamber officials do for families is create a “snow day” that’s perfect for making snowmen, snow angels and fun.

It’s back this week and with the cold weather forecast, they hope to blow a fresh coat of snow each morning this week.

The snow playground is in the L&N Depot parking lot today and through the week from 9 a.m.-noon.

“Even though it is really could outside, it does not always mean the snow we are creating will stick,” said Shawn Sutton, events with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. “but throughout this week we will continue to try each morning to bring a little fun to this cold weather in Ocean Springs.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Updates are provided on the chamber’s Facebook page or call 228-875-4424 for snow conditions.

The chamber started making snow two years ago and hundreds of parents and kids got to experience what it’s like to play in the snow. Then they warm up with a hot chocolate at the Ocean Springs Visitor Center for a memorable snow day in the South.

More Videos

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

Pause
Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm 0:34

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball

No Hate in Our State rally 1:20

No Hate in Our State rally

  • A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm

    A snow day in the Vancleave area in January 2014

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm

A snow day in the Vancleave area in January 2014

Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

Pause
Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm 0:34

A rare snow day in Jackson County means fun on the farm

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball

No Hate in Our State rally 1:20

No Hate in Our State rally

  • Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

    Take a tour of the Mississippi Phosphates site that was declared a Superfund site in December 2017. The EPA-on site administrator explains how they monitor the site and treat the wastewater that comes from the giant gypsum stacks that the plant generated as waste.

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

View More Video