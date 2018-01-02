Snow makes Ocean Springs a winter wonderland this week

One of the coolest things Ocean Springs Chamber officials do for families is create a “snow day” that’s perfect for making snowmen, snow angels and fun.
It’s back this week and with the cold weather forecast, they hope to blow a fresh coat of snow each morning this week.
The snow playground is in the L&N Depot parking lot today and through the week from 9 a.m.-noon.
“Even though it is really could outside, it does not always mean the snow we are creating will stick,” said Shawn Sutton, events with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. “but throughout this week we will continue to try each morning to bring a little fun to this cold weather in Ocean Springs.”
Updates are provided on the chamber’s Facebook page or call 228-875-4424 for snow conditions.
The chamber started making snow two years ago and hundreds of parents and kids got to experience what it’s like to play in the snow. Then they warm up with a hot chocolate at the Ocean Springs Visitor Center for a memorable snow day in the South.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
