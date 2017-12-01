Who wrote a threatening message in a bathroom stall at St. Martin High School?

After locating a threatening message, St. Martin High School was placed under lockdown Friday morning.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Van Winkle told the Sun Herald the message was found written in a bathroom stall. He could not disclose the language of the message.
He said as per normal procedure, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was called to block entrances to grounds.
Van Winkle said using security cameras, school officials were able to isolate who had entered that bathroom that morning. The rest of the students were released by Friday afternoon.
The Sun Herald reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for comment.
