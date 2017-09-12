They’re homeless in a million-dollar neighborhood. Why did Ocean Springs pull their permit?

More Videos 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says Pause 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:10 Katrina survivors praise faith-based help, offer hope to Harvey survivors 1:02 Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 2:01 St. Martin High adopts school affected by Hurricane Harvey 0:48 Chris Stebly preaches respect, peace and education. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says

Corey and Miranda Chaney had received all the permits they were told they needed to build their new home. Then, the Chaneys said, a neighbor complained and the city pulled their permits. That was in July and they still don't have a resolution and their building material has been ruined by the rain.

John Fitzhugh
Jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

