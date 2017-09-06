Young Coast doctor’s inspiring story picked up by ABC’s ‘20/20’

More Videos 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor Pause 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 1:54 Veterans seek answers to health care concerns 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:01 St. Martin High adopts school affected by Hurricane Harvey 0:48 Chris Stebly preaches respect, peace and education. 1:24 Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade 2:14 Palazzo accused of 'stolen valor' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor Dr. Tyler Sexton, a staff pediatrician who overcame the odds and became a doctor with disabling cerebral palsy, is being featured on an upcoming ABC News “20/20” to promote their new television series, “The Good Doctor." The film crew was in Pascagoula on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, to film Dr. Sexton on the job. Dr. Tyler Sexton, a staff pediatrician who overcame the odds and became a doctor with disabling cerebral palsy, is being featured on an upcoming ABC News “20/20” to promote their new television series, “The Good Doctor." The film crew was in Pascagoula on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, to film Dr. Sexton on the job. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

