Scott Walker admits renting out house, tells aldermen city official said he could

Scott Walker quit fighting accusations that he and his wife, Trinity, have been running a short-term rental business at their 5-bedroom home on East Beach for the past year or more.
Instead, Walker told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night that the head of the city Planning Department gave them permission to do it, rent short-term, while they waited for the city to approve a permit.
City leaders didn’t go for that.
Walker was appealing to the board to grant him a permit and make the business legitimate, even though the city Planning Commission recommended against that.
Walker and his attorney, William Guice, offered to drop a lawsuit and save the city some money if city leaders would approve the permit. Walker has taken the city to Circuit Court over being denied a bed and breakfast permit for the same business — a separate issue.
“You have a chance to do the right thing and save the city money,” Guice told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday.
But the vote was, “no.” All the aldermen except Joey Bellman of Ward 3 voted to deny the Walkers a permit. Bellman is one of four new aldermen who were at their first meeting Tuesday, coming into this issue that has been around since early last year.
Walker and Guice argued the Walkers weren’t being treated like others who applied for the permit that allows homeowners to rent their homes out by the week or weekend, even in restrictive residential zoning.
Walker said he’s being treated differently because the neighborhood is wealthy and because he is being punished for things he has done. He didn’t mention it specifically, but he did serve time in federal prison, after pleading guilty to fraud and conspiracy. Walker, a high-profile businessman and consultant who ran for mayor in Ocean Springs before his conviction, began advertising his beach-front home at 435 East Beach for rentals shortly after getting out of custody in March 2016.
The neighbors don’t have to like a short-term rental for it to get approved. But neighbors attended Tuesday’s meeting to let the Board of Aldermen know their disapproval.
One city planner explained that the sticking point for the Walkers is what the city considers, “a violation of the city zoning ordinance.”
The zoning ordinance says you can’t rent without a permit. The Walkers don’t have a permit, thus the violation. The only exceptions are homeowners who were running short-term rentals before the law went into place in 2015, the planner said.
The law sets up a way to govern the rentals and collect sales tax.
