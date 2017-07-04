The osprey nest in Gautier is like watching a soap opera ... with a happy ending

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Osprey family starts anew after storm Pause 0:16 Young Mississippi sandhill cranes get first taste of freedom 4:30 Budget cuts hurt Medicaid waivers 2:20 Terry Millette's patients speak out 0:58 Osprey pair rebuilds nest quickly after storm 0:42 Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset 2:14 The baby vultures are growing. And they are very hungry. 1:55 St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 1:49 Jackson County doctor is offering concierge medical service 0:37 Matt McDonnell tells the Lions Club his plans for life after politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Steve Shepard of the Mississippi Sierra club has been watching an osprey family nesting for the last several years on his family’s land in Gautier. This year, the family’s nest was destroyed by a storm, killing two babies, but they have rebuilt and appear John Fitzhugh@sunherald.com jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

