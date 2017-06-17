A small tornado touched down in Jackson County Friday night, officials say

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say a tornado touched down in Jackson County Friday night.
Kenneth Graham of NOAA was in Jackson County on Saturday assisting Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge in surveying the damage caused by the storm. Graham confirmed the storm did produce a tornado that caused minimal damage.
“I think we had a tornado with the storm,” Graham said. “The winds were blowing 50-70 miles-per-hour and it produced a little spin up.”
Graham said the tornado did some damage in the southern portion of Pascagoula near Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“It caused damage around Market Street,” he said. “It did some tree damage and damaged some roofs of some buildings.”
No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans reports that rain will likely remain in the South Mississippi area through Sunday night. There is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms is in the region Saturday and Sunday. The risk for severe weather is very low.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
