Neurologist ousted by SRHS plans to open clinic nearby

Neurologist Dr. Terry Millette, whose dismissal from Singing River Health System caused cries of outrage, plans to reopen an office and clinic in Pascagoula next week.
SRHS ended its contract with Millette and took over his patient list in November 2016.
There were so many complaints about the way SRHS handled the transition — leaving fragile neurological patients in confusion and uninformed — that one Jackson County supervisor called for the resignation of the head of the hospital system, Kevin Holland.
Millette was known in the region for treating patients with multiple sclerosis, a disease that is difficult to diagnose and treat, but the longtime neurologist had hundreds of patients with other disorders.
A cheer went up on the private Facebook page: “Stand for Dr. Millette he stood for us” that has 1,023 followers.
Jackie Bleau, who has addressed county elected officials many times and helped other patients do the same, said she had at least 25 replies to her proposal that patients throw a party for Millette at 8 a.m. Monday, an hour before he opens his office. She made refreshment assignments and ordered a sign to welcome Millette back to work. There will be cake.
He and office staff have been working on opening his practice in Suite A of the medical office building at 3616 Hospital Road, a complex that is shared by Digestive Health and Dr. Vernon Doster.
It’s just across the highway from Singing River Hospital.
His office manager said they will soon have a telephone number for appointments. His attorney, Stephen Burrow, said Millette “is a man of few words” and had no comment at this time. He said Millette will be glad to get back to his patients.
SRHS spokeswoman Georgia Storey said that while Millette is no longer employed by SRHS, he is free to practice anywhere he chooses as a licensed doctor in Mississippi.
He retains medical staff privileges at the hospital system, where he may refer neurology patients if he chooses, she said, “the only exception being for multiple sclerosis or other related conditions.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
