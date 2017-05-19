$1.6 million retail store going up in east Ocean Springs

It’s hard to miss the new construction going on about a half-mile east of the Dollar General on U.S. 90.
Businesses are sparse in this part of the city, east of Riley Road approaching Mississippi 57.
But east Ocean Springs is getting a Tractor Supply Co. store — a $1.6 million construction project, according to the city building permit, and it’s going to be 19,100 square feet, according to the contractor, Fulcrum commercial builders of Mobile.
Builders expect construction to be complete in August.
The new retail store specializes in lawn and garden supplies, farm and poultry equipment, truck accessories and utility trailers, grills and outdoor furniture, pet supplies and work clothes.
“We’re glad to have a retailer like that coming in to offer an alternative to Lowe’s and hardware stores,” said Wade Morgan, a city planner. He described it as a building supply store without the lumber or hardware store without the nuts and bolts.
Carolyn Martin, planning administrator, said, “We’re thrilled to have such a well-recognized business and to have growth on that end of the highway.”
The city used a federal Community Development Block Grant after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina to extend water and sewer services to that end of town, but with the economic downturn in 2008 and the oil spill in 2010, growth has been slow, she said.
“We’re hoping this is the start of a new trend.”
