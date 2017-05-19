‘Ocean Springs is their home, so they’re not homeless.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community Pause 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:52 Gulfport police officer tries to rescue injured kitten 2:06 Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 2:12 Cedar Lake Christian Academy graduates discuss future plans 3:32 Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:19 Test measures Mississippi third-graders' reading skills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Volunteers with Living Well Ministry in Ocean Springs are working to help the homeless in their community by providing them access to basic needs. The homeless population in Ocean Springs has become a contentious issue in the city.

