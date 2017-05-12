When a kitten was found in a storm drain out of reach, firefighters got creative

A gray kitten that had spent two days in a drain pipe under Kreole Street in east Moss Point was rescued Thursday.
It was under the street near a laundromat and had been crying loudly when people reported it to the city.
Moss Point Animal Control Officer Deborah Bastean said she’s not sure how it got in there, because the drain grates on both sides of the street were welded shut, but she needed help Thursday morning to get the kitten out and Moss Point firefighters did their part.
Once the grates were pried open and she got into the drainage way, she could see the kitten by using a flashlight. It was a good distance from the opening, under the street between the street drain openings on either side of Kreole Street.
Food didn’t lure it out.
Firefighters forced water and air down the street drain on the opposite side of the street from where Bastean was squatting and literally pushed the kitten toward her.
“I could hear the cat, and I had to climb into the drain to see it, but I couldn’t fit into the drain. I’m small, but not that small,” she said. “When you’re in a small pipe like that, all that water and air was flying in my face. It was disgusting.
“But the kitten came straight to my hands,” she said. “It was awesome.”
Bastean said it was an unusual rescue for her.
“I don’t normally crawl in a hole,” she said. But the ending is happy.
A young woman who was doing laundry at the laundromat took the kitten home.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
