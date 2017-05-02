Vancleave man finds ‘that big beast’ of a snapping turtle in yard

Lee Wilson of Vancleave said he had no idea what why his air conditioner stopped working Monday night. On Tuesday, however, he had his answer.
And, no, it was not an electrical issue.
“I called the repair man and he came over and when we were walking to the look at the air conditioner unit, we saw it laying there,” Wilson said. “I saw that big beast.”
The “beast” was an alligator snapping turtle that was more than two-feet-long and almost two-feet-wide.
“The turtle was so big that when it moved across some of the tubing and hosing for the air conditioner, it broke it,” he said.
Wilson spent most of Monday morning trying to have the large terrapin removed from his property.
“I’ve called the police and several other places trying to have it removed from my yard,” he said. “It was not snapping or anything, it was just kind of laying there.”
Missy Dubuisson of Wild at Heart Rescue in Vancleave said alligator snapping turtles can be unpredictable.
“Alligator snapping turtles can grow very large,” she said. “They can be dangerous when provoked and their bite could even break a limb.”
The turtle was removed safely removed from Wilson’s yard. Dubuisson said it was returned to a nearby bayou.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments