They lost a daughter, but they still give back to Make-A-Wish

The big blue-and-white doughnut in the display case at TatoNut Donut Shop is a confection with a cause.
Buy the special doughnut and its entire $2.25 cost goes to Make-A-Wish Mississippi.
David and Theresa Mohler, former Make-A-Wish parents, created the doughnut to celebrate international World Wish Day, which is Saturday. Their goal is to raise $1,000.
They started selling them last weekend by mistake, but this week they’ve already raised almost $800.
So there should be no problem pushing past that goal when the doughnuts go on sale in earnest Saturday.
The Mohlers are using a king-cake doughnut design that was popular during Carnival season and adapted it with Make-A-Wish’s colors. It’s braided dough with white icing and royal-blue and silver sugar sprinkles.
All the money goes to Make-A-Wish. On Saturday, the Make-A-Wish staff will be at the doughnut shop at 1114 Government St. beginning at 6 a.m. to help with donations and sales.
The organization asked the Mohlers to help acknowledge World Wish Day at TatoNut. They became a Make-A-Wish family when their daughter, Sophia, developed a life-threatening medical condition. They lost her in 2010, but they remain ambassadors, in a way, for the organization.
Making the special doughnut is “kind of involved,” David Mohler said. “But you can never do enough for any of those organizations (that help children who have medical issues).”
“If you don’t want a doughnut,” he said, “you can put your name on a star” to show support for Make-A-Wish.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
