His job was to protect students, but he sexually assaulted them instead

A former Moss Point High School campus police officer will serve 20 years in prison day-for-day for sexually assaulting one of the students he was supposed to protecting.
A jury last week convicted Kevin Sylvester Williams on charges of touching of a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery, all while in a position of trust or authority.
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Williams to 30 years in prison, with 20 years to serve day-for-day and the remainder on post-release supervision on a sexual battery charge. She sentenced him to 15 years on the touching charge, but the two sentences will run concurrently, leaving Williams 20 years to serve day-for-day.
The judge fined Williams a total of $5,000 and ordered him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
She was a teen
The victim was a sophomore at Moss Point High School at the time of 2009 crimes.
The victim said Williams had a habit of making sexually inappropriate comments to students. She said Williams often called her out of class to his office and touched her breasts and buttocks.
He had sex with her after he drove her to a home off Mississippi 57. He gave her $200 afterward.
Suspicions rise
In trial testimony, one teacher said she became suspicious of Williams because he kept calling students out of class. She reported her concerns, but Williams remained on the job.
The victims in two other pending cases also testified.
One of the victims was a student at Colmer Middle School at the time of the crime, police said. The girl told authorities Williams would drive to her school and was in uniform when he would check her out of class. From there, the girl said, Williams drove her to his mother’s house and sexually assaulted her.
Williams claimed he had gotten the child out of class because she had soiled herself. Williams denied any wrongdoing.
Preying on young girls
“As a campus police officer, this defendant was tasked with the responsibility of keeping the children of the Moss Point school system safe,” Assistant District Attorney George Huffman said. “He chose to ignore that responsibility and instead used his position to prey on young girls.”
Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby added: “This effectively ends his ability to harm any other child.”
District Attorney Tony Lawrence said Williams simply “abused his position as a police officer, school security officer, father and stepfather.”
“He violated the oaths a security officer, as a law enforcement officer and his role as a father,” Lawrence added. “Twenty years day-for-day shows no one is above the law. If you harm children, no matter who you are, you will be held accountable.”
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments