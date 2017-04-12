Taste of Ocean Springs tickets on sale now, will go fast

The event is under the oaks at the entrance to downtown Ocean Springs at the L&N Depot — the Taste of Ocean Springs Food & Wine Festival.
More than 20 restaurants bring their creations for sampling. People get dressed up for this, even though it’s outdoors.
Tickets just went on sale and are going fast, as always — $50 at the Chamber of Commerce office, 1000 Washington Avenue (in the Depot) or with Chamber board members, while supplies last.
They only sell 500.
The event is May 11 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
We partner with our local retail shops and ask them to decorate their windows with clothing in black, white and red.span
Cynthia Dobbs Sutton, executive director Ocean Springs Chamber
And what you get is a chance to try it all: The best of what Ocean Springs restaurants — the Coast’s dining Mecca — has to offer.
Mayor Connie Moran said she went back to the Vestige table seven times last year for the shrimp in butter sauce. It won the People’s Choice Award.
Attire ranges from business casual to dressy.
“It’s not formal,” said Chamber Executive Director Cynthia Dobbs Sutton, but it’s dressy for Ocean Springs.
“We partner with our local retail shops and ask them to decorate their windows with clothing in black, white and red so as people buy their tickets, they see the options of where they can buy their outfit for the event.”
Black, white and red are the event colors the Chamber came up with when it started the event nine years ago.
Red doesn't symbolize anything special, Sutton said. It's just part of the elegant color theme and has been from the beginning.
Now it’s part of the brand.
The idea was to come up with a color theme that is “fun and elegant and red, black and white stuck.”
The restaurants set up in the parking lot of the Depot with samples of their best.
Music this year is by Caution Swing Bridge.
For details, call the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau at 875-4424 or see the event at oceanspringschamber.com/taste.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
If you go
What: Taste of Ocean Springs
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 11
Where: Depot at Ocean Springs
Tickets: $50 per person, available at the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Details: 228-875-4424
Comments