Pascagoula’s city manager is leaving next month

Pascagoula’s City Manager Joe Huffman has resigned to take a job in Horry County, South Carolina.
He has held the job in Pascagoula for six years.
When asked if upcoming city elections influenced his decision, he said, “There are a lot of different variables, the most compelling is that I have family in that part of the country.”
He said he met with the management team there and was impressed with “their interest in making a difference.”
Huffman, an energetic city manager who wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty getting involved in city events, competed in the Battle on Buffett Beach obstacle course, kayaking and monthly city bicycle runs.
He will be taking the job of assistant county administrator of public safety in Horry County.
He said the salary for the new job is comparable, really “a bit of an increase.”
“It will be a good situation financially,” he said.
His wife, Patty Huffman, who is director of grants in Jackson County’s Grants Department, does not currently have a job there, he said. She will be leaving with him, he said.
He said he believes she will “eventually get on there.”
His biggest accomplishment in Pascagoula, he said:
▪ Taking care of post-Katrina projects
▪ The Promenade cement beach walkway, Lighthouse Park, The Point project, River Park and the Riverfront improvements
▪ The bond-funded infrastructure projects water and sewer in the city
“Those are a big deal,” he told the Sun Herald.
A press release out of Conway, South Carolina said:
Huffman is scheduled to begin work in Horry County on May 22.
“We welcome Joseph to Horry County as he brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous government experience in Mississippi and North Carolina,” stated County Administrator Chris Eldridge. “Joseph will be a strong and solid manager for our organization, and we are excited he is joining our team.”
Under the Public Safety Division, Huffman will oversee the following: police, fire, emergency management and E911 as well as being the liaison with several other elected and appointed officials to include the coroner, sheriff, magistrates, public defender, and the solicitor.
Huffman was chosen from among 153 applicants for the position.
Before Pascagoula, Huffman was a city manager in North Carolina cities including Goldsboro (2005-2011), Laurinburg (1999-2005), Havelock (1994-1999) and was also a corrections officer and sergeant at the State of North Carolina Department of Corrections (1981-1989).
Huffman received his Masters of Public Administration and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.
