Danger: State warns boaters to stay away from Round Island

This island — off the mainland of Pascagoula and Gautier — is not family friendly right now, to say the least.
The island, for now called the Round Island Marsh Restoration project, is made of a deceptive material, one that appears to be solid. But a solid upper crust can give way and drop a man, woman or child through to an inner soft material that one engineer described as “like quick sand.”
In some places, that material is 16 feet deep. The state doesn’t want anyone walking on it.
Even though the island has tempting white sand beaches and can be easily accessed by kayak from the Pascagoula beach, it is dangerous and the state is warning people not to stop there.
It won’t be ready for public use for at least another year, maybe two. This island is in a phase of marsh creation that will last for some time as the interior material dries out.
The island is 220 acres the state formed with dredge material from the Pascagoula Channel dredging. It lies between Singing River Island and Round Island, and the state calls it the Round Island Marsh Restoration project. Both the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Marine Resources are involved.
It is technically Round Island, but it doesn’t look like it yet.
This project, funded by money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, is working to restore the footprint Round Island had 300 to 500 years ago. In the 1800s, Round Island was 130 acres. Today it is closer to 25.
This dredge spoil island does not adjoin Round Island — yet — but may be someday, according to the DMR.
But what’s urgent is that in the state of creation the island is in now, it’s dangerous to the public.
It’s posted with signs that say “Danger,” Construction Area” and “Keep Out.”
This weekend, however, the initial phase of filling the island is complete and the machinery and men who have been warning boaters away from the project are leaving on Friday.
This will leave the boating public on the honor system to heed the danger signs.
Marc Wyatt, director of DEQ’s Office of Restoration, said one major concern is that the soft, loose dredge material underneath the crusty top layer is 16 feet deep toward the middle.
They don’t want anyone stopping on the beach and wandering into the interior of the island.
“The top layer looks hard,” he told the Sun Herald. But it’s not hard enough for people or even a heavy dog.
“We had an engineer who walked out there and dropped to his chest,” he said. “We had him. He was fine, but he said underneath felt like it was quick sand.”
An $8 million sand berm was created to hold the dredge material and create up to 220 acres of land and marsh.
The sand berm is part of a larger project paid for from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, created to resolve certain criminal charges against companies involved in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.
This project is part of a larger one — $21 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation — that deals with finding beneficial use for dredge spoils and is finding sites for dredge material in all three Coast counties.
Building the berm and filling it is just the first step in creating a new marsh habitat for the Mississippi Coast, according to the DEQ.
The next step is to let it dry out, which in some Louisiana marsh projects has taken up to two years.
Until the material inside of the berm dries out and can hold the weight of a person, public access to the island is off limits
Robbie Wilbur, with the state Department of Environmental Quality, had no range of time when it would be safe to return to the island.
Boaters, he said, should stay away indefinitely.
