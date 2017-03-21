100-year-old log cabin stops traffic in Jackson County

Hays House Moving, the city and the Mississippi Highway Patrol got one of the largest pieces of the Wilson House across Interstate 10 and over Mississippi 57 on Tuesday afternoon.
They stopped traffic on I-10 both ways, but only for a short period of time. Traffic on Mississippi 57 was easier to hold back as the structure made its way to Shepard State Park on Graveline Road in south Gautier. There is another piece still to move.
At Shepard State Park, it will be a welcome center.
The 100-year-old log cabin, made of Southern yellow pine logs, has its roots in Gulfport. It had been a bed and breakfast at the Mississippi 57 intersection of I-10 for years.
It was donated to the city more than a year ago by attorney Brian Britt.
The city is using $300,000 in state Tidelands money to enhance the state park with the historic house. That money is funding the move, the foundation, the stabilization at the new site, sidewalks and handicapped access ramps, as well as a parking lot and drive-through for RVs. The city will seek more funding to fully finish the project.
The historic Wilson House Inn, a two-story log house, is believed to be the largest and oldest of its kind on the Coast, maybe even in the state.
