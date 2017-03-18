Father arrested after large search for missing 3-year-old

A large but short-lived search ended Saturday afternoon when a missing 3-year-old boy was found, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
The little boy had been reported missing from the area of Old Ocean Springs Road near the city limit sign sometime after 2 p.m.
Ezell said the child was found about 3:20 p.m. His father was arrested at the scene on a charge of child neglect. Ezell did not release his name.
Ezell said fire and rescue first responders, along with search dogs, were all searching.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments