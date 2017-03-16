Scott and Trinity Walker go to court over bed-and-breakfast permit

Scott and Trinity Walker have taken the city to court over their bed-and-breakfast business on East Beach.
They are appealing the Board of Aldermen’s March 7 decision to deny them a permit to run a B&B out of their home at 435 East Beach Drive.
The board voted to uphold the Planning Commission, which recommended the city deny a permit under the old ordinance the city had to govern bed-and-breakfasts. It required a commercial sprinkler system, among other things.
The Walkers showed they were working to get a sprinkler system, but still didn’t have it installed by the March 7 vote. They wanted to get their permit under the old ordinance — which they’d filed under in April 2016 — in part because it does not require approval of the surrounding neighborhood.
The Walkers’ B&B hasn’t been popular in East Beach. For one thing, neighbors have said the couple has already been operating, without a permit.
In the meantime, the city has put on hold consideration of any new applications until aldermen settle on the requirements under a revised or new ordinance.
Attorney Billy Guice filed the appeal for the Walkers in Jackson County Circuit Court on Thursday.
It asks the city to produce the record of the Walkers’ application, which went on for almost a year.
The Walkers are not suing the city for damages, Guice said. They just want the permit and to recover any legal and other costs.
