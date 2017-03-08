Hutchins named new police chief in Moss Point

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen have approved a new police chief to replace Art McClung, who resigned in 2016 after a traffic stop in Pascagoula.
Pascagoula Police Lt. Calvin Hutchins was confirmed Tuesday night by a 6-1 vote.
Aldermen voted him in as police chief in 2014 during a search to replace Keith Davis, who left the city to take a job with the state Department of Marine Resources. However, Mayor Billy Broomfield vetoed the board’s 4-3 vote and he never served a day as a chief.
But now Hutchins will serve Moss Point as its top cop.
A city official on Wednesday confirmed that the board voted to hire Hutchins as the city’s police chief. Hutchins replaces McClung, who resigned in the fall of 2016 after he was stopped by Pascagoula police for speeding and admitting he had been drinking.
Deputy Chief Brandon Ashley has been serving in the role of interim chief, but he did not submit an application for the full-time position. He said he did not want to apply for the potion because of “political uncertainty” with the upcoming city elections.
“I want to continue my career in Moss Point,” Ashley told the Sun Herald in January. “I live in Moss Point. I feel comfortable with deputy chief. I don’t want to throw myself out there not knowing what’s going to happen in six months.”
Bloomfield could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Chief Calvin Hutchins
- Moss Point High School graduate, joined police youth patrol at 15
- Moss Point officer from 1994 to 1998 and received the Officer of the Year Award
- Joined Pascagoula Police Department in 1998, where he moved through the ranks and served in divisions including traffic, warrants, patrol, special operations and his current department, investigations.
