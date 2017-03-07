EPA takes over Mississippi Phosphates’ huge mounds of acid byproduct

The EPA took control of the two huge gypsum mounds along Industrial Road east of Pascagoula last month.
The $12 million trust that Mississippi Phosphates set up to maintain treatment of the super acidic wastewater from the mounds ran out in January after only 17 months. And the federal government, with state help, has had to step up for environmental reasons.
Mississippi Phosphates was a fertilizer plant that opened in the 1950s, ceased operations in December 2014 and declared bankruptcy under Chapter 11 protection, leaving more than 7 million gallons of highly acidic, contaminated wastewater stored at the plant.
The federal government is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday at the Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Avenue., in Pascagoula to let the city and the Coast know what’s going on.
Right now, they are treating waste water at a rate of approximately 2 million gallons a day.
The announcement says EPA assumed temporary control of wastewater treatment once the trust, which owns the property, ran out of funds.
The mounds of industrial gypsum are so tall, they can be seen from the highrise bridge on the other side of Pascagoula.
Water that collects on them becomes dangerously acidic and has to be treated to protect the surrounding landscape and waterways.
A number of years ago, there was a breach at the plant, and the water that spilled, killed plant and water life in nearby Bangs Lake.
Since October 2015, the trust the company set up under the direction of the DEQ, handled the treatment systems at the plant. The trust was part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
The primary focus has been managing and treating the acid water at the site that is created from rainwater on the stacks, the EPA said.
It costs approximately $1 million a month to maintain the shuttered plant and grounds due to the high volume of wastewater generated there, the EPA said. The agencies are overseeing treatment of water that come from rain runoff and that oozes from the stacks.
In January, Mississippi added $500,000 from the State’s Pollution Emergency Fund to the trust, which was initially $12 million. The additional funds have been exhausted, and the trust became insolvent on Feb. 10, the EPA said.
Since manufacturing ceased at Mississippi Phosphates, EPA Region 4 in Atlanta, the U.S. Department of Justice and the DEQ have worked with multiple parties to negotiate a sale of the property with the hopes of finding a beneficial reuse of the plant. The measures taken by EPA are to maintain environmental stability at the plant site while negotiations continue.
The EPA release said:
▪ Prior to bankruptcy Mississippi Phosphates manufactured diammonium phosphate fertilizer (DAP) from phosphate rock which it received from ocean bound vessels, and from sulphur, which was piped to its facility from a neighboring oil refinery.
▪ In its production of fertilizer, the plant generated a variety of solid and hazardous wastes, substances and pollutants and was regulated under a number of federal and state environmental statutes.
▪ In the fertilizer manufacturing process, strong acids and ammonia were produced and handled, which if improperly discharged, can be highly toxic to fish and to other forms of marine life.
▪ The large quantities of phosphogypsum in the stacks contain heavy metals and its leachate is acidic.
EPA representatives and contractors who are overseeing activities at the Mississippi Phosphates site will be available at the public meeting Thursday to answer questions.
Public meeting on Mississippi Phosphates site
- When: 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., Thursday,
- Where: Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Avenue, Pascagoula
- Details: EPA representatives and contractors who are overseeing activities at Mississippi Phosphates will be available to answer questions.
