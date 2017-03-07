Not fade away: Workers paint over worn Stebly mural in Ocean Springs

Workers mid-Tuesday were painting over a mural that many people had come to think of as part of downtown Ocean Springs.
The mural on a cement-block wall at the corner of Bowen Avenue and Washington Avenue, in the heart of the shopping and restaurant district, is by well-known local artist Chris Stebly. The large mural has been up more than a decade and had faded.
Aldermen in the city had talked in recent months about trying to raise the money to have him redo the work.
Fred Moran and his family, with Moran Realty, own the building and many surrounding buildings downtown.
There is talk of having several artists’ work on the wall going forward.
Stebly is the great-grandson of Walter Anderson, the artist whose work established the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, just down the street.
The Morans could not be reached for comment. The Sun Herald will update this story.
