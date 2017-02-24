DEQ samples near Cherokee Forest are clean, but video shows otherwise

The air in Pascagoula’s Cherokee Forest neighborhood appears to be clean and healthy, according to the latest results of air sampling by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. But one pollutant the agency didn’t test for was caught by a resident traveling through the air.
The MDEQ shared the test results with concerned residents at a public meeting Thursday evening at the Pascagoula Senior Center. The agency collected air samples in different locations in the neighborhood over the course of several weeks in late 2016 to evaluate whether hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) are present at levels harmful to humans.
“All the samples revealed HAPs concentrations well below any applicable health-based exposure threshold,” MDEQ’s air quality report said.
The agency conducted the sampling in response to concerns expressed by some residents over exposure to industrial pollutants from nearby facilities such as the Chevron refinery, VT Halter Marine shipbuilders, Signal International Shipyard, Gulf LNG Energy and Mississippi Phosphates. The residents organized under the STEPS Coalition when problems began cropping up in 2014.
Though the MDEQ’s sampling showed clean results, the agency pointed out some limitations of its tests, saying short-term sampling provides only an initial screening of air quality.
“In general, it is not conventional to compare short-term measured results with long-term air concentration values,” the report said. “It should be noted that the results from this screening approach cannot be used to provide a complete understanding of risk attributable to air toxics in the community.”
Cherokee resident Dane Crenshaw said his property is constantly covered in residue from the sandblasters being used at nearby VT Halter Marine. He told officials he and one of is neighbor’s took photos and video of sandblasting dust being spread through the air.
Crenshaw has filed two complaints with MDEQ as a result of the sandblasting. Agency officials who were present at Thursday’s meeting confirmed they were investigating the nature of his complaints.
VT Halter Marine has in the past come under fire for the same reason. About a year ago, MDEQ fined the company $17,500 for failing to protect surrounding environments from paint overspray and sandblasting dust.
Crenshaw said he constantly argues with workers who continue to sandblast when the wind is pointing in the direction of his property, despite the presence of a wind vane that is easily visible to the workers, he said.
Fine particulate matter, such as that which would come from a sandblaster, was not sampled by MDEQ. The agency noted it didn’t conduct monitoring for fine particulate matter because it is already part of a regular citywide monitoring program.
The MDEQ’s screening method for the Cherokee Community was limited to certain air pollutants evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Some of the facilities and operations in the area release pollutants not captured by this method such as sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen and fine particulate matter, but these pollutants are regulated as part of the Clean Air Act and facilities must meet specific emission limits to minimize their release,” the report said.
The MDEQ’s screening method included three 24-hour collection containers placed in different locations over the course of several weeks and two response-type samples in which the agency collects air samples when responding to a report of an abnormal condition in a specific location of the neighborhood. The response samples are pending.
“The first response sample has been taken, but we’re waiting on the results from the lab,” MDEQ’s Melissa Fortenberry said.
Howard Page of the STEPS Coalition said he is so far pleased with the MDEQ’s response to the community’s complaints. Addressing agency officials Thursday, however, Page did list a few recommendations for future sampling such as using the monitoring standards adopted by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry Centers.
The ATSDR is a federal public health agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It works alongside the Centers for Disease Control and the National Center for Environmental Health.
Page also asked the MDEQ to conduct additional testing.
“It’s a good start,” he said. “Three tests is good, but we would like to see more ... we appreciate all the effort that went into this.”
The agency’s report said no further air sampling efforts, aside from the two pending response samples, should be necessary, and MDEQ officials at the meeting said no further testing has been planned for the Cherokee neighborhood.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
