OS alderman proposes full-time downtown cop

An Ocean Springs alderman has proposed an additional solution for making downtown safer and addressing the issue of homeless individuals loitering near businesses.
Alderman Matt McDonnell suggested Tuesday night at the Board of Aldermen meeting that the city hire a full-time, 40-hour-a-week police officer devoted strictly to the downtown.
“One full-time officer in downtown Ocean Springs on anything other than an automobile,” McDonnell said.
He can be on a Segway or a bicycle or walk, McDonnell said, but the idea is to keep him visible to the public.
“The public feels safer when they see a uniform police officer, a consistent presence, in that area,” he said.
He said business owners have dealt with homeless individuals near their stores for long enough. Businesses have complained to aldermen throughout the year of the problems of loitering, panhandling and feces on the sidewalks. The city has closed the downtown Marshal Park at night and put dividers in city benches to deter loitering.
Police have been doing overtime in the area.
The idea is to hire the downtown officer instead of paying overtime, McDonnell said.
The Board of Aldermen voted to turn the question over to the finance committee to identify funding for the position and Police Chief Mark Dunston will outline the duties and look for candidates.
McDonnell said there may be grants, like the special one D'Iberville got to establish a unit to fight shoplifting at the Promenade shopping area.
Alderman John Gill said police officers walking a beat at night is an old fashioned — but effective — way to do things. He sees it as a way to head off a lot of problems that could happen in downtown.
Gill said downtown shops need the extra security because they carry high-dollar items.
McDonnell said either way, a solution is needed to respond to the complaints by downtown businesses.
He said, “We can no longer keep kicking this can down the street.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments