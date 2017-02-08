Enter to win a weekend getaway to Ocean Springs

Call it a stay-cation, but winning a weekend in Ocean Springs could be just the thing, even if you’re from the Coast.
Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau has partnered with the creators of The Mississippi List and Visit Mississippi to give away a weekend stay here, with dining around town, shopping and sightseeing.
After all, this is Ocean Springs, “a mesmerizing waterfront town bursting at the seams with world-class food, art, boutique shopping and outdoor activities” according to Mississippi List. They also called it “the little seaside escape that racks up awards year after year for its welcoming experience that just hits all the right notes with visitors and locals alike.”
Visitors to Mississippilist.com can enter — click under the coastal section — for a chance to win the weekend package that includes a stay at The Inn downtown, a visit to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, breakfast at The Greenhouse on Porter, lunch and live music at Murky Waters BBQ, afternoon desserts at French Kiss Pastries and fine dining at Vestige.
