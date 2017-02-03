Pascagoula Council votes to oppose Lake George project

The Pascagoula City Council voted unanimously Friday afternoon to oppose the proposed Lake George project.
The motion also asks the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deny a permit application for the project, which would dam two tributaries to the Pascagoula River and create twin lakes in George and Jackson counties.
There has been resistance among environmental groups because the Pascagoula River is one of the last, and the largest, free-flowing rivers in the lower 48 states. Many believe the lakes will damage that designation, along with 1,200 acres of wetlands and 41 miles of stream channels, as well as farms and forest land at the site of the twin lakes.
The Corps of Engineers is embarking on a environmental-impact study.
The Pascagoula City Council motion cites tourism, economic development, environmental impact and potential risk from the dams.
Check back to SunHerald.com for updates to this story.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments