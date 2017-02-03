Pascagoula millennial will be ‘Glo’-ing at the Academy Awards

A year ago, Pascagoula native Kaylie Mitchell was hustling to promote a product she invented with Hayden Walker while preparing for a December graduation as senior in graphic design at Mississippi State University. While Mitchell is still hustling, her product, Glo, which illuminates beverages, is taking off — so much, in fact, that Mitchell is making her final plans to attend to take her product to Los Angeles on Feb. 26.
“Glo is going to be featured in a celebrity party suite for the Academy Awards,” Mitchell said. “We are very excited about this.”
Mitchell, a graduate of Pascagoula High School, said they were approached about doing the gift suite, but needed to raise some additional funds to help support the trip.
“We set up a GoFundMe account and raised enough money to help cover some of our expenses,” she said.
With the funding in place, Mitchell said she set out to find a brand with whom she could partner to get maximum exposure for Glo.
“We partnered with Radouga Distilleries of Canada —they make Provincial Vodka,” she said. “This is a perfect match for us and it’s a great opportunity.”
Mitchell is the latest resident from the Coast to have her products at the Oscars. In 2016, BBQ sauce make James Lee and Ocean Springs natural beauty products maker Vanessa Muller had their products in gift suites.
If you were wondering how many units of Glo Mitchell is taking to the Academy Awards, the answer is many.
“We’re going to be in every drink Provincial serves, so we’re going to have 500 units for the party suite and we’re also taking some extras to give away at meetings,” she said.
A self-confessed movie fan, Mitchell said she has high hopes to meet a certain star.
“I would love to meet Emma Watson — not so much because I’m a “Harry Potter” fan but because I think she has her head on straight,” she said. “But she’s probably going to be too busy promoting “Beauty and The Beast” to have time for me to meet her.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
