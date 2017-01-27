Have questions about Moss Point’s water?

The city will host a forum to answer people’s questions about the city’s water quality and the treatment plant that uses a high-tech process to clean color and smell from the drinking water.
Utility Partners and Mayor Billy Broomfield are putting on the forum at Pelican Landing at 6 p.m. Thursday, where they plan to field residents’ questions.
The city built a reverse-osmosis treatment plant in 2009, in part with money from a fine by the Environmental Protection Agency. The treatment is a special type of filtration that uses a a filter that blocks impurities but lets the water flow through. Before that, the city used chlorine to treat well water, which was brown and had an odor. Moss Point owns the plant, which is managed by Utility Partners of Gulfport.
Building the plant didn’t entirely solve the city’s water issues, Broomfield said. Officials found many leaks in water lines overworked the plant and created problems of its own. The system was poorly maintained, he said.
Broomfield said the city has come up with a plan in recent years and added $2 to water bills for maintenance and to fix the lines.
Utility Partners’ Brian Nelson said the city still adds chlorine to the water after it is treated by reverse osmosis, “but it’s a fraction of the amount the city was using” before the plant was built.
Now, chlorine is added for disinfection when the water enters lines outside the plant, to make sure it remains safe, and to keep it clean as it goes out into the lines.
Water quality is an issue in some cities around the country, Nelson said, “we just want to brag that this city’s water is some of the best and give the public and idea of how the plant works.”
