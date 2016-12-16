Man who keeps Ocean Springs running is leaving the city

The man who holds it all together, the city’s Public Works Director Johnny Groue, is resigning to take a top job with Jackson County.
He told the Sun Herald it’s a little more pay, but “I couldn’t refuse that job, with the budget restraints here, the equipment shortage and the cutbacks — it’s time to make a move.”
He has been offered the position of deputy director of the Jackson County Utility Authority.
Groue, who has been with Ocean Springs for 14 years, has served as assistant director and was director of the public works department for the last two years. He said he had been thinking over the offer for the past couple of weeks and will leave the city on Jan. 4.
It’s been tough in the city’s public works department. In his letter of resignation, he points out that he appreciates his team of “hard-working, skilled men and women who take pride in their job” and have supported him.
“...we blossomed as a team and have accomplished great things to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Ocean Springs. Most of which was done with little budget, undermanned and with failing equipment.”
The city has had budget constraints since aldermen voted to lower taxes by 2 mills in 2009, costing the city around $400,000 a year and causing the city to eliminate jobs through attrition. The city has also dealt with critically low cash reserves.
Groue said a critical point for his department also was losing the 14 inmates the city had been able to get from the state for help in the department with general tasks around town. Jackson County decided the inmate program wasn’t cost effective.
Public Works handles water, sewer, streets, drainage, maintenance, beautification and the central shop.
The department is made up of 42 employees who maintain 186 miles of streets, in addition to 8,400 water and sewer customers. Employees must be available 24 hours every day to deal with unexpected problems. The department also has the responsibility for hurricane preparedness and pre-storm preparations.
Public works crews set up barricades for parades and other events and works overtime to clean up after them.
At times, aldermen have considered Groue’s position as one of the most critical in the city.
“I’m excited about the new challenges I will face,” he said in his letter, but said he has regrets about leaving the men and women of the Public Works Department.
