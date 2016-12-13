New store, restaurant coming to Gautier shopping center

One Gautier business is moving and another may set up shop in the next few months, city officials said.
Mayor Gordon Gollott sand Domino’s Pizza is moving from its small location adjacent to McDonald’s to a shopping center just east that is now anchored by Jerry Lee’s grocery store.
Residents can already see the roped-off outparcel where Domino’s will go. The mayor said the new Domino’s will include a dining room and a drive-thru. No date has been set for it to open.
At that same shopping center, a tools retailer has applied for a permit to open in the old K-Mart space.
Gautier city officials and fire inspectors have inspected the space where Harbor Freight Tools wants to open, and provided a list of comments to the company. The city is awaiting a response from the retailer.
According to the company’s Web site, Harbor Freight “offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80 percent less.”
Harbor Freight already has a South Mississippi location in Biloxi.
Gollott is hopeful Harbor Freight will open in Gautier early next year.
Comments