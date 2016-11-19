Missing Pascagoula man found dead at welcome center

A man reported missing to the Pascagoula Police Department was found dead Friday afternoon.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Frazier “Denver” Breazeale, 72, of Pascgaoula, was found dead around 6:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Welcome Center near the Franklin Creek exit.
He said the cause of death is not yet known and that the death is under investigation.
Pascagoula police distributed information about Breazeale being missing to the media Friday afternoon but missing person’s report was canceled around 8:30 p.m.
Breazeale was reported missing by his wife, Peggy. He was last seen alive on Wednesday.
The missing person’s report said Breazeale was a diabetic and did not have his medication on him when he went missing.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
