Patients call county supervisors over SRHS action; Millette responds

Patients with multiple sclerosis are calling their county supervisors over Singing River Health System abruptly closing the office of neurologist Dr. Terry Millette.
And the president of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors said the board plans to take up the issue when it meets with county hospital officials Monday.
“It’s not on the agenda, but I’m sure we’ll deal with it,” Board President Melton Harris said Friday. “I have had some calls, one patient was concerned, asking ‘where is all of this going to lead?’
“We don’t know right now. It most definitely will be discussed,” Harris said.
Officials with the county hospital system already were scheduled to meet with supervisors. Harris said that is no guarantee they will show up, however. They did not return calls from the Sun Herald on Friday morning.
However, Millette’s attorney, Stephen Burrow, issued this statement: “At this time, Terry is evaluating all his options for continuing his medical practice. Terry is humbled by and appreciates the kind words and support he has received from the community.”
Millette, with Neurology Associates, has worked in Jackson County for more than 30 years, most recently as a doctor under contract to the hospital system.
Internal medicine specialist Dr. Todd Coulter is in a position to review Dr. Terry Millette’s work for the state and he said Millette’s diagnoses and treatment have been affirmed over and over.
Coulter, who works out of Ocean Springs, said he reviews disability cases for the state of Mississippi as a consultative examiner and has been in a position to review Millette’s work for years. He has known Millette for the 22 years Coulter has worked in Jackson County.
“I personally review his record for multiple sclerosis,” Coulter said, “and his diagnoses are consistent with the current understanding of MS and the ever-expanding and evolving inclusion criteria of MS.
“He’s outstanding,” Coulter said. “I’ve reviewed a large number of his patients, more than any other primary care physician on the Coast.”
This week, Singing River CEO Kevin Holland and the hospital system’s Chief Medical Officer Randy Roth sent several hundred letters to Millette’s patients with MS, saying they had questions raised about how Millette’s diagnoses and the way he treats patients with MS.
“As a result, we immediately began a review of Dr. Millette’s medical activity.
“During the course of this ongoing review, the decision was made that Dr. Millette would no longer base his practice at Singing River,” the letter said. “We recognize that competent medical professionals often have differing opinions, especially when it involves complex neurological conditions.”
Then the letter tells Millette’s patients the hospital system would like to work with them to have their diagnosis and treatment re-evaluated with another doctor. It said they are working closely with regional and national experts in neurology to assist.
One Ocean Springs patient of Millette’s said she received the letter and was disturbed. She said she has called the hospital system and has gotten no explanation for what has happened.
County Supervisor Randy Bosarge said Millette is a doctor who still has his license.
“As far as I can tell, he can go somewhere else and practice,” Bosarge said.
Bosarge said he was told the county hospital system had two outside neurologists look over Millette cases they had received complaints about and those doctors came to the same conclusion.
“Dr. Millette worked for the hospital and this is what they decided they needed to do,” Bosarge said. “They had their experts check it out and they concluded, and I have to go along with it right now.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
