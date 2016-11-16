Mississippi is taking water-cleanup ideas from everywhere

Trevor Perry, who scored 30 on his ACT, submitted his ideas on how to clean the water that runs off highways and yards along the Coast, before it gets into the Mississippi Sound.
He was one of 20 Pascagoula High School students who took up the challenge Tuesday issued by the state Department of Environmental Quality at the state’s Restoration Summit at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
MDEQ has thrown down the gauntlet and will accept all ideas on how to end water-quality alerts and the warnings that close sections of the Mississippi Sound to swimming.
The challenge is open to colleges and high schools, and to professional engineering firms. After formal ideas are selected, then Mississippi will use some of the $60 million set aside for water quality that Gov. Phil Bryant announced at Tuesday’s summit to put the designs into action. It’s a form of cleanup funded by the BP oil disaster.
Perry and his teammates came up with a system of filters to get oil and nutrients out of water that runs off the Coast. His team’s design would rely on oysters — natural filter feeders — to do some of the cleaning. Pascagoula High’s best marine and environmental science minds were divided into nine teams and came up with other ideas as well.
Why pit high school students against professional engineers?
“We want to leave no stone unturned for possible ideas,” said Marc Wyatt, director of the MDEQ Office of Restoration. “That includes residents who say, ‘I’ve known how to fix that for years.’ Now will be their chance.”
The Beach Outfalls Challenge will begin in January. There’s a website and Facebook page set up for registration. The ideas and designs will be vetted by a panel.
